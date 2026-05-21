Pine Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept. Tri-Tip BBQ Fundraiser
Pine Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept. Tri-Tip BBQ Fundraiser
The Pine Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept. is having their Annual Tri-Tip BBQ Fundraiser in Shaver Lake at two locations: The Community Center and at Shaver Lake Sports. Come and get your tri-tip sandwiches or a whole cooked tri-tip, along with "I Support PRVFD"
t-shirts and hats. Also, bags made from retired Wildland PPE's will be for sale too.
Shaver Lake Community Center
09:30 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Pine Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept.
Shaver Lake Community Center
41344 Tollhouse Rd.Shaver Lake, California 93664