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Pine Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept. Tri-Tip BBQ Fundraiser

Pine Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept. Tri-Tip BBQ Fundraiser

The Pine Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept. is having their Annual Tri-Tip BBQ Fundraiser in Shaver Lake at two locations: The Community Center and at Shaver Lake Sports. Come and get your tri-tip sandwiches or a whole cooked tri-tip, along with "I Support PRVFD"
t-shirts and hats. Also, bags made from retired Wildland PPE's will be for sale too.

Shaver Lake Community Center
09:30 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pine Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept.
https://pineridgefire.org/
Shaver Lake Community Center
41344 Tollhouse Rd.
Shaver Lake, California 93664