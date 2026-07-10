© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Piano Recital: Canvas on Keys

Piano Recital: Canvas on Keys

Pianist Dr. Michael Delfín will perform a recital at the University Presbyterian Church on July 25. The program includes music by Debussy, Schubert, and original pieces, as well as Mussorgsky's monumental Pictures at an Exhibition in its original piano version. Accompanying the music will be a slideshow of artwork by Claude Monet, David Friedrich, Victor Hartmann, and images from NASA's James Webb telescope. Dr. Delfin is a Valley native and currently teaches historical keyboards at the University of Alabama. He is a graduate of several prominent conservatories across the country and performed several times on KVPR's Young Artists Spotlight in his earlier years.

University Presbyterian Church
Free
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Concerts at UPC
https://www.upcfresno.org/concerts

Artist Group Info

Michael Delfín
https://www.michaeldelfin.com/
University Presbyterian Church
1776 E. Roberts Avenue
Fresno, California 93710
https://www.upcfresno.org/