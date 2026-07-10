Piano Recital: Canvas on Keys

Pianist Dr. Michael Delfín will perform a recital at the University Presbyterian Church on July 25. The program includes music by Debussy, Schubert, and original pieces, as well as Mussorgsky's monumental Pictures at an Exhibition in its original piano version. Accompanying the music will be a slideshow of artwork by Claude Monet, David Friedrich, Victor Hartmann, and images from NASA's James Webb telescope. Dr. Delfin is a Valley native and currently teaches historical keyboards at the University of Alabama. He is a graduate of several prominent conservatories across the country and performed several times on KVPR's Young Artists Spotlight in his earlier years.