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Phrasing the Arts: Introducing a New Book of Poems

Phrasing the Arts: Introducing a New Book of Poems

Dr. Abraham Terian is Professor Emeritus of Theology and Armenian Patristics, Saint Nersess Armenian Seminary, Armonk, NY. Teacher of ancient literatures for decades, he is the author of more than twelve books and scores of articles on diverse subjects from classical through medieval times (his two books on the works St. Gregory of Narek have received multiple awards).

Fresno State, Grosse Industrial Technology Building
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Fresno State Armenian Studies Program
http://www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies/
Fresno State, Grosse Industrial Technology Building
2255 E. Barstow Ave.
Fresno, California 93740