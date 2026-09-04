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Pajama Night Bingo

Pajama Night Bingo

Pull on your favorite pajamas and come for a cozy, fun-filled evening of bingo with bigger cash prizes! This special night with the North of the River Recreation Foundation combines a relaxed atmosphere with the excitement. Gather your friends, bring your lucky dauber, and enjoy a night of laughter, community, and the chance to win big -- all while supporting programs and initiatives that benefit the community.

Rasmussen Senior Center
$20
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North of the River Recreation Foundation
https://www.norfun.org/nor-foundation
Rasmussen Senior Center
115 East Roberts Lane
Bakersfield, California 93308