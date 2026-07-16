Navigating Medicare
Navigating Medicare
Medicare information can be confusing and overwhelming. Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) has designed this workshop to educate current and “soon-to-be” Medicare beneficiaries about coverage options, different enrollment periods, and how to avoid penalties. Also discussed are the differences between Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans, Part D, and Medigaps. Registered HICAP counselors will be available to answer all your questions.
Valley Caregiver Resource Center
To RSVP:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026