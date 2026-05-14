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Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno Adoption Event at Wine Tails Oakhurst

Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno Adoption Event at Wine Tails Oakhurst

Join Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno's Adoption Event at Yosemite Wine Tails. Come meet your new best friend and enjoy wine tastings at dog-friendly Yosemite Wine Tails in Oakhurst. The labs are friendly, loving and ready for their forever homes!

Yosemite Wine Trails
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026

Event Supported By

Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno
https://labrescuefresno.org/
Yosemite Wine Trails
40409 Highway 41
Oakhurst, California 93644