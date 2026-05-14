Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno Adoption Event at Wine Tails Oakhurst
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno Adoption Event at Wine Tails Oakhurst
Join Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno's Adoption Event at Yosemite Wine Tails. Come meet your new best friend and enjoy wine tastings at dog-friendly Yosemite Wine Tails in Oakhurst. The labs are friendly, loving and ready for their forever homes!
Yosemite Wine Trails
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Event Supported By
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno
Yosemite Wine Trails
40409 Highway 41Oakhurst, California 93644