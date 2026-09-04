Jazz at the Library
Jazz at the Library
Jazz pianist, composer and arranger, Rick Helzer, will be present ‘Honoring My Mentors, Edition 1’. Rick will be honoring Thelonious Monk and Carla Bley, chosen because of the breadth of their creativity and their inimitable creative voices. Joining Rick will be John Lauffenburger (string bass) and Gary Newmark (drums).
Woodward Park Regional Library
For details:
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
JazzFresno
Woodward Park Regional Library
944 E Perrin AveFresno, California 93720