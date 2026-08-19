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Inside the World of Cats: Eurasian Lynxes

Inside the World of Cats: Eurasian Lynxes

This is a 45-minute educational presentation led by retired professor and surgeon Dr. Clifton Harris, exploring Eurasian lynxes’ incredible adaptations, behaviors, and vital role in the wild. For the guided enrichment tour, watch lynxes, Vladimir and Sascha, in action as they interact with enrichment items, showcasing their instincts and playful personalities. Best suited for ages 13+.

Project Survival Cat Haven
$40
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Project Survival Cat Haven
38257 E. Kings Canyon Rd.
Dunlap, California 93621
https://cathaven.com/