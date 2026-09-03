© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heart of California Quilters' Guild Proudly Presents "Quilts in Bloom"

Heart of California Quilters' Guild Proudly Presents "Quilts in Bloom"

Come for an exciting two-days filled with quilts displayed by guild members, various vendors from the craft community, opportunity quilt and baskets, food trucks, and more. There will be a children's treasure hunt and attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite quilts.

Madera Fairgrounds
$2 - $15
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Mar 14, 2027.

Event Supported By

Heart of California Quilters' Guild
https://www.instagram.com/heartofcaliforniaquiltersguild/
Madera Fairgrounds
1850 Cleveland Ave.
Madera, California 93637