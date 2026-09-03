Heart of California Quilters' Guild Proudly Presents "Quilts in Bloom"
Heart of California Quilters' Guild Proudly Presents "Quilts in Bloom"
Come for an exciting two-days filled with quilts displayed by guild members, various vendors from the craft community, opportunity quilt and baskets, food trucks, and more. There will be a children's treasure hunt and attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite quilts.
Madera Fairgrounds
$2 - $15
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Mar 14, 2027.
Event Supported By
Heart of California Quilters' Guild
Madera Fairgrounds
1850 Cleveland Ave.Madera, California 93637