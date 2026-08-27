Haunted Harvest Wine Journey
Haunted Harvest Wine Journey
This fall, take a spirited journey through Fresno County wine country at the Haunted Harvest Wine Journey on Saturday, October 24 -25. Grab your wristband, bring your own glass (BYOG) and explore participating wineries, tasting rooms, and breweries throughout the county, all while enjoying locally made beverages, local vendors, live music, and festive fall experiences.
Fresno County
$25 - $30
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 25, 2026.
Fresno County