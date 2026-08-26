Guilt And Forgiveness Art Show
Guilt And Forgiveness Art Show
Lindsay Arts presents Guilt and Forgiveness, a new exhibition by artist Julio Oseguera, curated by Trish Gutierrez, starting September 13 - November 7. Through expressive figurative oil paintings, the exhibition explores identity, memory, and the emotional complexities of the human experience. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, September 19.
Lindsay Museum and Gallery
For details:
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
Julio Oseguera
Lindsay Museum and Gallery
165 N. Gale Hill Ave.Lindsay, California 93247