© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Guilt And Forgiveness Art Show

Guilt And Forgiveness Art Show

Lindsay Arts presents Guilt and Forgiveness, a new exhibition by artist Julio Oseguera, curated by Trish Gutierrez, starting September 13 - November 7. Through expressive figurative oil paintings, the exhibition explores identity, memory, and the emotional complexities of the human experience. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, September 19.

Lindsay Museum and Gallery
For details:
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Julio Oseguera
https://www.facebook.com/julio.oseguera.726082
Lindsay Museum and Gallery
165 N. Gale Hill Ave.
Lindsay, California 93247
https://www.lindsaymuseumandgallery.org/