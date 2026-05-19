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Green Bush Spring at Bluegrass in the Park

Green Bush Spring at Bluegrass in the Park

The trio Green Bush Spring (original name for the City of Fresno!) is the featured band at the next Bluegrass in the Park. Audience members are encouraged to come early, bring a folding chair, and a picnic dinner.

Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
Tips encouraged. For details:
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bluegrass in the Park, Clovis
https://www.facebook.com/p/Bluegrass-in-the-Park-Clovis-100057522374894/
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
901 Fifth Street
Clovis, California 93612
https://www.cvmdistrict.org/