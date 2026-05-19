Green Bush Spring at Bluegrass in the Park
Green Bush Spring at Bluegrass in the Park
The trio Green Bush Spring (original name for the City of Fresno!) is the featured band at the next Bluegrass in the Park. Audience members are encouraged to come early, bring a folding chair, and a picnic dinner.
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
Tips encouraged. For details:
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
Bluegrass in the Park, Clovis
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
901 Fifth StreetClovis, California 93612