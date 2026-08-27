Great Valley Gathering
Great Valley Gathering
The Great Valley Gathering is a free, three-day folklife festival celebrating culture bearers and the rich cultural diversity of California’s Central Valley. Hosted by the Alliance for California Traditional Arts (ACTA) and co-presented with the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, the Great Valley Gathering invites all ages to experience the traditions, stories, music, dance, foodways, craftsmanship and community expressions that make the Central Valley unique.
Fresno County Superior Court
For details:
04:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.
Event Supported By
Alliance for California Traditional Arts (ACTA)
Fresno County Superior Court
1100 Van Ness Ave.Fresno, California 93721