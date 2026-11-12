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Getting Reel

Getting Reel

Come to Goldstein's patio for screenings of submitted short films and their awards. This is a collaborative event between Fresno Filmworks and Goldstein's Mortuary & Delicatessen, bringing short films by Central Valley filmmakers to the heart of Fresno's Tower District.

Goldstein's Mortuary & Delicatessen
Free. For details:
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fresno Filmworks
https://fresnofilmworks.org/
Goldstein's Mortuary & Delicatessen
1279 N. Wishon Ave.
Fresno, California 93728
https://goldsteins-deli.zoyaf.com/