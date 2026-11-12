Getting Reel
Getting Reel
Come to Goldstein's patio for screenings of submitted short films and their awards. This is a collaborative event between Fresno Filmworks and Goldstein's Mortuary & Delicatessen, bringing short films by Central Valley filmmakers to the heart of Fresno's Tower District.
Goldstein's Mortuary & Delicatessen
Free. For details:
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Fresno Filmworks
Goldstein's Mortuary & Delicatessen
1279 N. Wishon Ave.Fresno, California 93728