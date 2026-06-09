Exhibition: Cyphers and Codes in the Coral Sea by Dean De Cocker

See the creatively engineered art of Turlock-based artist Dean De Cocker this July at Arts Visalia. Sculptures and experimental photography inspired by the machines that take us places will fill the galleries in this conceptual exhibition that runs July 8 - 25. A special Summer Night Lights Opening Reception will takes place July 10 with free snow cones by Sno Bro Snowcones, and Arts Visalia drawing sets for children while supplies last.