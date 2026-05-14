© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park's 2026 Juneteenth Celebration

Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park's 2026 Juneteenth Celebration

This community event will honor the legacy of Colonel Allensworth and the town’s founding as a place of freedom, opportunity, and self-determination. Attendees can enjoy a day of family-friendly activities, including tours of historic buildings, live music, arts and crafts, and local food. The event is open to the public.

Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park
For details:
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park
4011 Grant Dr.
Earlimart, California 93219
https://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=583