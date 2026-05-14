Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park's 2026 Juneteenth Celebration
Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park's 2026 Juneteenth Celebration
This community event will honor the legacy of Colonel Allensworth and the town’s founding as a place of freedom, opportunity, and self-determination. Attendees can enjoy a day of family-friendly activities, including tours of historic buildings, live music, arts and crafts, and local food. The event is open to the public.
Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park
For details:
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park
4011 Grant Dr.Earlimart, California 93219