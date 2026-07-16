Bully BOO! Walk 2026

This year’s Bully Walk will be an easy and enjoyable 1-mile stroll through Woodward Park, along a path that is nearly 90% shaded with plenty of water features. There will be lots of doggy dip and water stations along the way, so your pups can stay cool and comfortable while you walk together. Once the walk is done, the fun is just getting started! Head back to the event area and enjoy over 40 vendors, raffles, photo booths, delicious eats from a taco truck, snacks, refreshing drinks, and the always-popular Costume Contest.