Belonging through Storytelling: A Special Evening with Author Kao Kalia Yang
Belonging through Storytelling: A Special Evening with Author Kao Kalia Yang
Come for a special evening centered on belonging through storytelling featuring acclaimed author Kao Kalia Yang of Where Rivers Part: A Story of My Mother's Life. The evening will include a discussion, community engagement, and a book signing to follow.
UC Merced
To register:
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
UC Merced, Center for The Humanities