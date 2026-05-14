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Belonging through Storytelling: A Special Evening with Author Kao Kalia Yang

Belonging through Storytelling: A Special Evening with Author Kao Kalia Yang

Come for a special evening centered on belonging through storytelling featuring acclaimed author Kao Kalia Yang of Where Rivers Part: A Story of My Mother's Life. The evening will include a discussion, community engagement, and a book signing to follow.

UC Merced
To register:
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

UC Merced, Center for The Humanities
https://centerforhumanities.ucmerced.edu/
UC Merced
5200 Lake Road
Merced, California 95343
https://www.ucmerced.edu/