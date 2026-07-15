Bed Bound Care and Transferring
Bed Bound Care and Transferring
This workshop will teach family caregivers the essential skills needed to safely care for individuals who are confined to a bed. Participants will learn proper techniques for repositioning, hygiene assistance, skin care to prevent pressure injuries, and safe methods for transferring patients between bed, chair or other surfaces. The course emphasizes caregiver safety, body mechanics and practical strategies to reduce strain while providing comfortable and dignified care.
Valley Caregiver Resource Center
To RSVP:
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026