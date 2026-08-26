Bakersfield Community Concert Association Presents: CeCe Teneal’s Divas of Soul
Bakersfield Community Concert Association Presents: CeCe Teneal’s Divas of Soul
Award-winning vocalist CeCe Teneal delivers the "R-E-S-P-E-C-T" that the queens of music deserve in her show "Divas of Soul." This spectacular celebration of fifty years of chart-topping music from artists like Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Tina Turner, and more has wowed audiences worldwide.
Harvey Auditorium
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Bakersfield Community Concert Association
Harvey Auditorium
1241 G StreetBakersfield, California 93304