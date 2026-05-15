Armenian Sharakans: Origin, Development, and Living Tradition
Armenian Sharakans: Origin, Development, and Living Tradition
This lecture explores the rich tradition of Armenian sharakans—the liturgical hymns of the Armenian Church—tracing their origins, historical development, and enduring role in worship.
Fresno State, Grosse Industrial Technology Building
For details:
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
Fresno State Armenian Studies Program
Fresno State, Grosse Industrial Technology Building
2255 E. Barstow Ave.Fresno, California 93740