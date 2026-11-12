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Annual Town & Country Village Tree Lighting Ceremony

Annual Town & Country Village Tree Lighting Ceremony

Come for a festive evening at the Town & Country Village Tree Lighting Ceremony featuring local Bakersfield singer, acoustic guitarist, Liberty High School alumna, and Bakersfield College student "Lia the Great", performing and singing a joyful mix of original Christmas songs. This is a free, family-friendly community event.

Town & Country Village Shopping Center
06:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
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Town & Country Village Shopping Center
8200 Stockdale Hwy
Bakersfield, California 93311
https://www.facebook.com/TandCBakersfield/