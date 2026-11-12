Annual Town & Country Village Tree Lighting Ceremony
Annual Town & Country Village Tree Lighting Ceremony
Come for a festive evening at the Town & Country Village Tree Lighting Ceremony featuring local Bakersfield singer, acoustic guitarist, Liberty High School alumna, and Bakersfield College student "Lia the Great", performing and singing a joyful mix of original Christmas songs. This is a free, family-friendly community event.
Town & Country Village Shopping Center
06:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Town & Country Village Shopping Center
8200 Stockdale HwyBakersfield, California 93311