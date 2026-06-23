Activities for Adults with Cognitive Impairments
Activities for Adults with Cognitive Impairments
Learn how meaningful activities can enhance quality of life, reduce stress and support independence for adults living with cognitive impairments. This workshop provides practical ideas and strategies on how to adapt activities to match a person's abilities, interests, and daily routines. Family caregivers will gain insight to promote engagement, connection, and well-being at home.
Valley Caregiver Resource Center
To RSVP:
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026