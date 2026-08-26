9th Annual Halloween Charity Golf Tournament
9th Annual Halloween Charity Golf Tournament
This charity golf tournament supports The Creative Center Foundation’s mission. The Creative Center is a community arts center for adults with developmental disabilities, fostering self-expression, self-worth, personal growth, independence, community integration, and recognition of each individual’s value and contribution.
Valley Oaks Golf Course
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Creative Center Foundation
Valley Oaks Golf Course
1800 S. Plaza St.Visalia, California 93277