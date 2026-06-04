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3rd Annual Central Valley Watermelon Tasting

3rd Annual Central Valley Watermelon Tasting

This year’s tasting will highlight 14+ varieties of melons including red and yellow seeded watermelons, along with cantaloupe, honeydew, and specialty melons grown by Sherman Produce Market and local farmers. Attendees will enjoy: Watermelon tasting, a watermelon eating contest, live music, line dancing, kidz zone, local vendors and food trucks.

Sherman Produce Market
For details:
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Farms to Grow, Inc.
https://www.farmstogrow.org/
Sherman Produce Market
1062 Martin Ave.
Fresno, California 93706
https://www.shermanfamilyproduce.com/