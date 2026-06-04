3rd Annual Central Valley Watermelon Tasting
3rd Annual Central Valley Watermelon Tasting
This year’s tasting will highlight 14+ varieties of melons including red and yellow seeded watermelons, along with cantaloupe, honeydew, and specialty melons grown by Sherman Produce Market and local farmers. Attendees will enjoy: Watermelon tasting, a watermelon eating contest, live music, line dancing, kidz zone, local vendors and food trucks.
Sherman Produce Market
For details:
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Farms to Grow, Inc.
Sherman Produce Market
1062 Martin Ave.Fresno, California 93706