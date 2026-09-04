14th Annual Mariposa Farm & Ranch Tour
14th Annual Mariposa Farm & Ranch Tour
Enjoy a self-guided day visiting five working farms, ranches and preserves in Mariposa County, with nature workshops, children's activities, art in action, personal tours and tastings. Lunch is available for purchase at two of the locations. A Farm-to-Fork Dinner takes place the evening before, on Friday, October 9.
Mariposa County
For details and tickets:
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mariposa Farm & Ranch Tour
Mariposa County