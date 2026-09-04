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14th Annual Mariposa Farm & Ranch Tour

14th Annual Mariposa Farm & Ranch Tour

Enjoy a self-guided day visiting five working farms, ranches and preserves in Mariposa County, with nature workshops, children's activities, art in action, personal tours and tastings. Lunch is available for purchase at two of the locations. A Farm-to-Fork Dinner takes place the evening before, on Friday, October 9.

Mariposa County
For details and tickets:
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mariposa Farm & Ranch Tour
https://mariposafarmsandranches.com
Mariposa County