In Fresno, a growing airport signals a growing region

FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno Yosemite International Airport may be small compared to other larger hubs, but in recent years it has been busier than ever.

Over 2 million travelers passed through the airport last year alone – a testament to both the growing region and its expanding customer base.

To meet the demand, the City of Fresno began major renovations and expansion projects at the airport in 2023. A new air terminal will open Wednesday just in time for the busy holiday season.

The project includes expanded TSA screening areas, repaved runways, new eateries, and long-term plans for a new air traffic control tower.

For many travelers, the airport’s size is part of its appeal.

Makayla Shiveley, who flies out of Fresno once a month to visit her dad in Salt Lake City, said the airport's design makes it feel welcoming.

“All the little trees and all the designs, the windows, just everything that makes everything feel so compact,” Shiveley said. “It feels like home-y, like warm.”

That charm has not gone unnoticed. Fresno Yosemite International Airport was recently ranked among the nation’s ten best small airports.

Samantha Rangel / KVPR Travelers say the artificial Sequoia trees make the airport stand out.

But the airport is changing – and growing – like the region. The airport is the primary hub serving the San Joaquin Valley region, which is home to roughly 4.3 million people, or 11 percent of the state’s population , as of the last census.

The city and county of Fresno have also recently embarked on new projects that seek to transform the region’s future and signal the region’s shifting economy.

A regional rail system is being explored at the county level to connect rural communities. That’s in addition to construction for the state’s high-speed rail that will cut through the city and include a major station.

At the airport, flyers will soon see a refreshed terminal with wider TSA lines and a floor-to-ceiling mural anchoring the space. City leaders have also unveiled a new airport mascot, a blue bird wearing an aviator hat. The full terminal refresh is expected to be fully operational by the end of this year.

Vikkie Calderon, the airport’s public relations officer, said the upgrades are necessary as passenger numbers continue to rise.

“The region is growing, air service is growing, we’re seeing more passengers travel through the Fresno Airport,” Calderon said. “So these projects are important and will provide the capacity to be able to accommodate all of this growth that we’re seeing.”

Calderon said the expansion is also about positioning Fresno as a growing gateway for out-of-town visitors.

But while construction has steadily moved forward, the expansion faced uncertainty earlier this year when federal funding for Fresno was put at risk.

Mayor Jerry Dyer said the city was notified that hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants could be pulled. The funding was not only for the airport improvements, but also for other major projects such as housing, transportation, capital improvement projects, and environmental safety.

A total of $642 million were at risk, Dyer said.

According to city officials, the funding threats were tied to language related to diversity, equity, and inclusion included in grant applications. City leaders viewed the move as federal overreach.

In August, Fresno led a lawsuit against the federal government seeking to restore the funding. Several other California cities – Eureka, Sacramento, and South Lake Tahoe – joined the case.

“The city of Fresno did not want to initiate litigation against the federal government, but we felt we had to,” Dyer said.

In September, a judge ruled in favor of the cities and allowed the funding to continue. The federal government has since appealed that decision, but Fresno moved forward with its airport expansion project as planned.

Samantha Rangel / KVPR The logo for the Fresno Yosemite International Airport has been switched from this Sequoia tree to a more colorful, watercolor splash.

Dyer said the investment is already paying off locally.

“We estimate somewhere about $105 million in economic impact just from the terminal expansion alone,” he said.

The mayor also said the work has supported more than 500 local jobs.

As the airport grows, some travelers wonder if expansion could mean losing the small, comfortable charm. Shiveley, a regular traveler, said she isn’t too worried.

“I’m excited for the new terminals because obviously I want more direct flights,” she said. “And then I’m excited for the Einstein's and the Ike’s because Ike’s is my favorite, like sub sandwiches."

Like many travelers, she hopes the airport can find a balance: growing while still holding on to the warmth and home feel of Fresno.