Dec. 16: Fresno’s Major Airport Expansion Is Here. It Almost Didn’t Happen.

For years, the City of Fresno has been renovating and expanding Fresno Yosemite International Airport. In the coming weeks, many of those projects will be fully in use – including a brand new terminal and new restaurants. But these projects met some turbulence earlier this year when the federal government threatened to pull funding. KVPR reporter Samantha Rangel talks to us about what happened and what’s next.

Plus, the latest news headlines: What to know about California’s new minimum wage; and will Porterville soon have a new library?