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Do school panic alarms make students feel safer or more anxious?

WBUR
Published November 10, 2026 at 9:07 AM PST

Panic alarms and other security technologies are intended to make schools safer, but could they also increase students’ anxiety?

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Rob Coad, a school psychologist at Walnut High School in Southern California who also leads the crisis response team for the National Association of School Psychologists, about the psychological impact of school security measures.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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