ChatGPT vs. the climate: The hidden environmental costs of AI

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Our tech has a climate problem

We now use AI in more and more areas of our lives. But with its high emissions, should we resist this new tech? AI researcher Sasha Luccioni is working for a greener, more transparent future for AI.

About Sasha Luccioni

Sasha Luccioni is the research scientist and climate lead at HuggingFace, an open-source community and machine-learning platform for AI developers. Luccioni is a board member of Women in Machine Learning and a founding member of Climate Change AI, an organization of volunteers from industry and academia who want to employ machine learning to tackle climate change. Her academic work has been published by major journals in the field as well as in publications such as Wired and The Wall Street Journal.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

