New clinic expected to increase health access in western Merced County

LOS BANOS, Calif. — A new health clinic opened its doors in Merced County. Sutter Los Banos Rural Health Clinic East is part of efforts by the health company Sutter Health to expand its services to rural regions of the state.

“This clinic represents something simple but powerful: access,” said Kristie Marion, the CEO of Sutter’s Memorial Hospital Los Banos in a press conference.

Marion said people are more likely to take care of their health when they have nearby clinics.

The new Los Banos clinic is the second to open in the area. The new location has four exam rooms, one treatment room and 10 new clinicians. Officials said the clinic will also provide wraparound services in behavioral health, primary care and specialty care. It is expected to support 1,000 visits per month.

The clinic was built in part by a $2.5 million grant from the Central California Alliance for Health.

The clinic is not the first care facility to be built by Sutter in the last couple of years. The healthcare system opened up other centers in the northern San Joaquin Valley last year, including one in Modesto and another in Turlock.

Sutter Health also launched family and internal medicine residency programs last year in Modesto. Officials said they want to train more than 18,000 residents and fellows over the next two decades to serve the Valley.

“This is about making healthcare work better for people in our area,” said Dr. Ali Rashidian, clinic medical director.