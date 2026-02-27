Family of former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner speaks out

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – The family of former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner spoke out publicly for the first time since he was charged with felony child abuse. His ex-wife and son spoke about their situation in support of a new bill introduced by State Senator Shannon Grove .

The bill would limit which crimes can qualify someone for a state-sponsored mental health diversion program – which relates directly to Scrivner’s case.

In 2024, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office accused Scrivner of sexually assaulting one of his children. Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office later charged Scrivner with felony child abuse, but last fall, a judge approved a motion for Scrivner to enter into a mental health diversion program, which grants defendants rehabilitation instead of a prison sentence.

The decision by Kern County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Childers has drawn criticism from the start. So have the state’s felony charges against Scrivner, which didn’t include sexual abuse despite the fact that their complaint alleges that he “got into bed with” a minor and sexually penetrated them while under the influence of “mind and/or mood altering drugs.”

Since last fall, more than 3,000 people have signed a petition to appeal Childers’ decision, and Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains subsequently criticized it as an “Epstein loophole,”

Now, State Senator Shannon Grove, who represents parts of Kern, Tulare and Fresno counties, has introduced SB 1373, that would prevent certain violent or egregious crimes from qualifying for the mental health diversion program.

“I believe that this program was created with good intentions to divert to those who truly have mental health issues and disorders that have committed low level crimes,” Grove said in a press conference. “However well intended this program was… it did not come with enough guardrails, and has become a ‘get out of jail free’ card for the violent offenders across our state.”

Also speaking in favor of the bill were Scrivner’s son and ex-wife.

“My own father, who is an elected official in Kern County, assaulted my siblings and myself and was granted mental health diversion,” said Scrivner’s son Robert Scrivner. “Our case was a clear example of our flawed system.”

“My children's cooperation with the system led only to their own personal exposure and vulnerability with zero consequences for their violent abuser,” Christina Scrivner said.

The state Department of Justice recently asked the Fifth District Court of Appeals to direct the Kern County Superior Court to deny Scrivner’s mental health diversion request.

