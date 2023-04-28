2023 Public Media Giving Days

Public Media Giving Days is May 1-2, 2023.

The first-ever event of this scope — fueled by the combined efforts of NPR, PBS, local stations like KVPR and other affiliated organizations — gives people the opportunity to meaningfully rally behind the institution of public media over a two-day period.

On Monday, May 1, share your stories about all that public media gives YOU.

What about public media do you value most? Is it the credible journalism, deep dives into history or science, a connection to the arts, access to enriching music or something else you hold dear?

Did public media impact your life path — maybe motivate you to take up a musical instrument or inspire you to pursue a particular career or academic study? For more ideas of what to talk about, just take a look at the stories on KVPR's homepage.

Share what #PublicMediaGives to you, your friends and co-workers. Post your appreciations and experiences on social media (and use that hashtag when you do). Tag KVPR if you wish, we love to hear your stories!

Instagram: @valleypublicradio

Facebook: @valleypublicradio

Twitter: @kvpr

On Tuesday, May 2, give back to public media.

Become a first-time contributor to KVPR or, if you already contribute, make an additional gift. Give what feels right to you to help commemorate and support all that #PublicMediaGives to people everywhere.

