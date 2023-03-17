© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
How do different thinkers interpret the world?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published March 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM PDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Mind, Body, Spirit- Part 1.

Temple Grandin's story changed the way the world understands autism. She speaks about the many ways people interpret the world, the different kinds of thinkers and how to support them all.

About Temple Grandin

Temple Grandin is one of the world's most accomplished and well known adults with autism. She has a PhD in animal science from the University of Illinois and is a professor of animal science at Colorado State University.

She is the author of six books, including the national bestsellers Thinking in Pictures and Animals in Translation. Grandin is a past member of the board of directors of the Autism Society of America.

In 2010, Time magazine listed her as one of the 100 most influential people of the year. The HBO movie based on her life, starring Claire Danes, received seven Emmy Awards.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
