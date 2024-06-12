Support KVPR with the NPR+ Podcast Bundle!

We’re excited to announce that KVPR is now offering the NPR+ podcast bundle as a special thank you gift for sustaining members who commit to donating $8/month or more!

What is NPR+?

NPR+ is a special collection of podcast benefits that includes bonus episodes, sponsor-free listening, and even early access and archive access for some of NPR’s most popular podcasts. This means you can listen to podcasts like Up First or Code Switch with no inserted sponsor breaks, and you can even enjoy bonus episodes and behind the scenes content for shows like Planet Money, Fresh Air, and Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me. You can see all of the included podcasts on our NPR+ signup page.

How do I get NPR+?

It’s easy - just set up a recurring donation to KVPR at a minimum of $8/month on either our main donation page here, or at plus.npr.org/KVPR.

Once your sustaining donation is confirmed, you’ll get an invite email to set up your account. If you are giving through our main donation page (instead of plus.npr.org/KVPR) this invite may take a few days, so we appreciate your patience!

I’m already a donor to KVPR, do I get access to the NPR+ Podcast Bundle automatically?

If you have an existing recurring donation in our system for a minimum of $8/month, then yes, you can get NPR+, but it’s not quite “automatic” because you’ll need to activate your account. It requires some manual work on our end to grant you access, so first, please check your email inbox to see if maybe we’ve sent you an invite to NPR+ already. If you haven’t received an email inviting you to activate your account, but you are sure that you have an existing recurring donation for $8/month or more, then just email us at kvprx@kvpr.org and we’ll help you get set up!

Have questions or need help?

Check out the FAQs at the bottom of our NPR+ page here for more information.

Still can't find the answer you're looking for? Contact KVPR's Membership Department at (559) 862-2475 or kvprx@kvpr.org.