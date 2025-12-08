Mondays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 4 p.m.

“If life is a mystery, who dun it?”

"Ye Gods with Scott Carter" is an exploration of the religious and moral beliefs that guide our lives. It’s a little show that asks big questions with curiosity, humor, and candor. Host Scott Carter is an award-winning executive producer and writer known for his work on “Real Time with Bill Maher” and "Politically Incorrect.” Each week on “Ye Gods,” Scott interviews celebrities — often friends — about their search for meaning and purpose.