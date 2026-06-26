1953: When Fresno workers rebuilt America's top fighter jet

When you think of the aerospace industry, you probably think of cities like Seattle, Burbank or Long Beach. But what about Fresno? Today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots, the story of how the city was once home to a factory behind one of America’s most advanced fighter jets.

The F-86 Sabre jet fighter was the workhorse of the Korean War. It was America’s first swept-wing jet, and could break the sound barrier in a dive. It was built by North American Aviation at a plant in Inglewood. But after the jets were used in combat in Korea, many of the airframes were sent to Fresno for upgrades and a full rebuild.

Around 1953, North American Aviation opened a new facility at the Fresno Air Terminal dedicated to the project. It covered some 400,000 square feet across multiple buildings at the former Hammer Field Army Air Corps base. It provided jobs for as many as 1,200 workers.

In Fresno, the jets were thoroughly deconstructed, with wings removed and fuselages disassembled. The Fresno workers installed new engines, canopies and other upgrades. The Fresno facility also upgraded World War II-era AT-6G trainers in Fresno.

But Fresno also has another connection to the F-86. The Air National Guard set up shop in Fresno in 1954, and the F-86 was their first jet. For many years, two F-86s were on public display outside the base on McKinley Avenue. While they’re no longer accessible due to security and base expansion, the historic planes are still there, a tribute to Fresno’s aerospace history.