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Central Valley Daily

May 21: Who’s Running For State Superintendent And Why It Matters

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published May 22, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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While the race for California governor has gotten plenty of media coverage, there are many other races that are just as consequential, but aren’t necessarily making headlines. Today, we speak with CalMatters reporter Carolyn Jones to discuss the race for State Superintendent of Public Instruction and learn more about what the role entails.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Fresno County transportation tax measure runs into signature hurdles; and a new report looks at the impact on water from data centers.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden