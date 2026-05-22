May 21: Who’s Running For State Superintendent And Why It Matters

While the race for California governor has gotten plenty of media coverage, there are many other races that are just as consequential, but aren’t necessarily making headlines. Today, we speak with CalMatters reporter Carolyn Jones to discuss the race for State Superintendent of Public Instruction and learn more about what the role entails.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Fresno County transportation tax measure runs into signature hurdles; and a new report looks at the impact on water from data centers.