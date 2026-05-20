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Central Valley Daily

May 20: Why Hundreds Of Merced County Ballots Were Not Counted Last Year

By Soreath Hok,
Rachel LivinalJonathan Linden
Published May 20, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Merced County is paying more attention to mail-in ballots as Election Day approaches. A new rule at the United States Postal Service is changing up the process for voters and has resulted in hundreds of rejected ballots in the last special election. We speak with KVPR reporter Rachel Livinal about how voters can ensure their ballots count.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County supervisors approve Pride Month participation; the Diocese of Fresno will ordain a co-founder of a multi-billion-dollar company.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Rachel Livinal
Rachel Livinal reports on higher education for KVPR through a partnership with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative.
See stories by Rachel Livinal
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden