May 20: Why Hundreds Of Merced County Ballots Were Not Counted Last Year

Merced County is paying more attention to mail-in ballots as Election Day approaches. A new rule at the United States Postal Service is changing up the process for voters and has resulted in hundreds of rejected ballots in the last special election. We speak with KVPR reporter Rachel Livinal about how voters can ensure their ballots count.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County supervisors approve Pride Month participation; the Diocese of Fresno will ordain a co-founder of a multi-billion-dollar company.