May 19: The War In Iran Is Not The Only Thing Sending Gas Prices Up
With the ongoing war in Iran and the blockade of a key oil shipping route, gas prices in California continue to remain high. Today, we speak with CalMatters reporter Alejandro Lazo to discuss what’s really driving these gas prices and whether we can expect them to continue going up.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Mountain West and Pac-12 reach an agreement over poaching fees, and a mushroom poisoning outbreak is alarming California officials.