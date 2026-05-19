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Central Valley Daily

May 19: The War In Iran Is Not The Only Thing Sending Gas Prices Up

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published May 19, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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With the ongoing war in Iran and the blockade of a key oil shipping route, gas prices in California continue to remain high. Today, we speak with CalMatters reporter Alejandro Lazo to discuss what’s really driving these gas prices and whether we can expect them to continue going up.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Mountain West and Pac-12 reach an agreement over poaching fees, and a mushroom poisoning outbreak is alarming California officials.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden