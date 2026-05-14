May 14: Fresno State Researchers Hope DUI-Related Traffic Death Data Can Curb Fatalities

Federal data shows DUI-related traffic deaths happen in Central California at a higher rate than any other part of the state. New research at Fresno State could shed light on how those deaths can be prevented. We speak to Alyssa Kennett, director of the Central California Public Health Consortium, about the group’s work.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The Trump administration withholds Medicaid money for California; and human rights concerns arise over the World Cup in LA.