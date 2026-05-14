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Central Valley Daily

May 14: Fresno State Researchers Hope DUI-Related Traffic Death Data Can Curb Fatalities

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published May 14, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Federal data shows DUI-related traffic deaths happen in Central California at a higher rate than any other part of the state. New research at Fresno State could shed light on how those deaths can be prevented. We speak to Alyssa Kennett, director of the Central California Public Health Consortium, about the group’s work.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The Trump administration withholds Medicaid money for California; and human rights concerns arise over the World Cup in LA.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden