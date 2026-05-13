May 13: Doulas Are Helping Black Mothers In Bakersfield. Here’s Why That Matters.
Expecting Black mothers are more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white mothers. It’s a national statistic that holds true in Kern County. On today’s episode, Cecil Egbele with the Bakersfield Observer explains the statistics and why doulas can help Black mothers-to-be in Kern County.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Election officials urge early voting; and California is monitoring four people exposed to a hantavirus outbreak.