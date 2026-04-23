April 23: What’s Next for Measure P Arts Grants? How Fresno May Move On After Embezzlement Scandal
The City of Fresno is charting a new path forward for Measure P arts grants. But community trust remains at stake after an embezzlement scandal threatened the last round of funding. We speak to a Fresnoland reporter about how the city proposes to address issues of transparency.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Governor Gavin Newsom announces three new state parks; and the legal fight over state homelessness funds.