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Central Valley Daily

April 23: What’s Next for Measure P Arts Grants? How Fresno May Move On After Embezzlement Scandal

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published April 23, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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The City of Fresno is charting a new path forward for Measure P arts grants. But community trust remains at stake after an embezzlement scandal threatened the last round of funding. We speak to a Fresnoland reporter about how the city proposes to address issues of transparency.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Governor Gavin Newsom announces three new state parks; and the legal fight over state homelessness funds.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden