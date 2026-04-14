April 14: U.S. Forest Service Closes Fresno Office And Many Others — What It Could Mean

The U.S. Forest Service recently announced that it would be closing three-quarters of its research facilities – including one in Fresno. Today, we speak with forest researcher and professor Matthew Hurteau about these changes and what they could mean for forest research.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell drops his bid for California governor and announces he’ll resign from Congress; and a Fresno high school receives some of the state’s highest UC Berkeley acceptance rates.