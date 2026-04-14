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Central Valley Daily

April 14: U.S. Forest Service Closes Fresno Office And Many Others — What It Could Mean

By Kerry Klein,
Soreath HokJonathan Linden
Published April 14, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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The U.S. Forest Service recently announced that it would be closing three-quarters of its research facilities – including one in Fresno. Today, we speak with forest researcher and professor Matthew Hurteau about these changes and what they could mean for forest research.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell drops his bid for California governor and announces he’ll resign from Congress; and a Fresno high school receives some of the state’s highest UC Berkeley acceptance rates.

Central Valley Daily
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden