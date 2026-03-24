March 24: Unanswered Questions Linger In Fresno’s Measure P Drama

The Fresno arts community was shaken after reports that $1.5 million in taxpayer funding was allegedly embezzled from the Fresno Arts Council. When reporter Doug Hoagland wasn’t getting answers from the city, he published an open letter calling out one official in particular. On today’s episode, Hoagland discusses what prompted the letter and where the investigation stands today.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County won’t recognize Cesar Chavez Day, and Attorney General Rob Bonta weighs in on lawsuit against desert ICE facility.