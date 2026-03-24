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Central Valley Daily

March 24: Unanswered Questions Linger In Fresno’s Measure P Drama

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 24, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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The Fresno arts community was shaken after reports that $1.5 million in taxpayer funding was allegedly embezzled from the Fresno Arts Council. When reporter Doug Hoagland wasn’t getting answers from the city, he published an open letter calling out one official in particular. On today’s episode, Hoagland discusses what prompted the letter and where the investigation stands today.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County won’t recognize Cesar Chavez Day, and Attorney General Rob Bonta weighs in on lawsuit against desert ICE facility.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden