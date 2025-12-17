© 2025 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
Central Valley Daily

Dec. 17: Fresno Catholic Bishop Joseph Brennan’s Case For Human Dignity Amid Immigration Actions

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published December 17, 2025 at 4:45 AM PST
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops recently issued a special statement about their concern for immigrants in the U.S. The bishops called out the climate of fear and anxiety for many immigrants, noting they’re saddened by the vilification of immigrants. Bishop Joseph Brennan of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno breaks down the statement and why he voted for it.

Plus, the latest news headlines: a former Valley Congressman gets prison time for fraud, and Fresno residents protest a plan to add thousands of acres to the city’s southeast.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
