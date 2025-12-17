Dec. 17: Fresno Catholic Bishop Joseph Brennan’s Case For Human Dignity Amid Immigration Actions

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops recently issued a special statement about their concern for immigrants in the U.S. The bishops called out the climate of fear and anxiety for many immigrants, noting they’re saddened by the vilification of immigrants. Bishop Joseph Brennan of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno breaks down the statement and why he voted for it.

Plus, the latest news headlines: a former Valley Congressman gets prison time for fraud, and Fresno residents protest a plan to add thousands of acres to the city’s southeast.