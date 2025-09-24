Sept. 24: Special Districts Run Critical Services In Your Community. How Do They Work?
There are thousands of hyper-local government bodies across the country known as “special districts.” But, what exactly do they do? On today’s episode, we speak with Lorenzo Rios, executive officer of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, who will soon lead statewide special districts.
Plus, the latest news headlines: A large carrot producer is found liable for discrimination; and Kern leaders celebrate oil permitting bill.