Central Valley Daily

Sept. 24: Special Districts Run Critical Services In Your Community. How Do They Work?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published September 24, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
There are thousands of hyper-local government bodies across the country known as “special districts.” But, what exactly do they do? On today’s episode, we speak with Lorenzo Rios, executive officer of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, who will soon lead statewide special districts.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A large carrot producer is found liable for discrimination; and Kern leaders celebrate oil permitting bill.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
