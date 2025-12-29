A Clovis high school senior will march down the 2026 Rose Parade with national group

CLOVIS, Calif. - Carlo Giovannoni, a senior at Buchanan High School in Clovis, has been selected to perform with the Bands of America Honor Band in the 2026 Rose Parade in Pasadena.

Giovannoni is among a small group of students from across the country chosen to march in the New Year's Day event. The Bands of America Honor Band is a national ensemble with over 250 performers including winds, percussion, and color guard.

Giovannoni plays both tuba and trombone and says that being selected for the national band brought mixed emotions when he received the email.

“I was happy. I was happy to be accepted,” Giovannoni said. “I was also a little nervous.”

Giovannoni picked up the tuba six years ago during the pandemic. His twin brother has been on his own musical experiences – and now it’s his turn.

Giovannoni hopes to teach music one day after college. He says one of his inspirations is Mr. John Lack, his band director. Lack initially recommended him for the honor band.

“It’s nice to have my little adventure,” Giovannoni said.

Students taking part in the New Year’s Day parade spend one week rehearsing the music before walking over five miles on the big day.

This will mark the sixth time the Bands of America Honor Band performs in the Rose Parade, according to Music For All, the nonprofit that organizes the group.

Despite the physical demands – like carrying a 35-pound tuba – Giovannoni is focused on remembering simple things: like when to breathe and representing his school.

“It feels like a lot of pressure, but I think I'm looking forward to it, for sure, it'll definitely be nice,” Giovannoni said.