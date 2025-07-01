July 1: In An Effort To Conserve Water, A New Problem Arises: Too Much Dust In The Valley

The San Joaquin Valley is considered the nation’s breadbasket. But it is increasingly becoming a dustier place to live. New research co-authored by UC Merced professors shows efforts to conserve groundwater in the face of drought may be worsening the region’s dust problem.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno gets much-needed funding to continue downtown revitalization; and air quality officials caution against too many fireworks this Fourth of July.