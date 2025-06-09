June 9: Debate Continues Around Transgender Athletes After State Championships In Clovis

The city of Clovis has found itself at the epicenter of a national debate about the role of transgender athletes in sports. That’s because a trans female athlete competed alongside cisgender girls from across the state at the state track and field championships that took place at Buchanan High School. The competition was the subject of intense debate before, during, and even after it took place, and now the Department of Justice has escalated the situation for public schools. KVPR reporter Samantha Rangel breaks down the latest updates.